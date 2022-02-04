National Bank Financial Raises Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGO. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.03. 62,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 576,461 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.