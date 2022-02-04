National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

Shares of NA opened at C$102.28 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.43 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 7,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,827,410.80. Also, Director Denis Girouard purchased 11,064 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

