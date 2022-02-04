National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

