Natixis Buys 34,684 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $280.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average is $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

