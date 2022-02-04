Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in KLA were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.94. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

