Natixis Purchases 241,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 1.90% of Cedar Fair worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $59.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

