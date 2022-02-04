Natixis Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.22% of NetApp worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.