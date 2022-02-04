Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 271,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

