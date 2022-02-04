NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in NetEase by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

