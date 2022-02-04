Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $401.23. The company had a trading volume of 180,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,868. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

