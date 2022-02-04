NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

