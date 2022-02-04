Neural Protocol (NRP) Trading Down 85.3% Over Last Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 85.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $269,729.29 and $53.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 85.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

