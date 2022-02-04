New BitShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.55 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

