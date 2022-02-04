New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NFH remained flat at $$11.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. New Frontier Health has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.