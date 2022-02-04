Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00.

NEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.