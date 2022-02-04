Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

