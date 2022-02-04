Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 7.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,971. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

