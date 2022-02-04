NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of United Community Banks worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.