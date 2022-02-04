NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

WHR stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.