NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,620 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 54.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.48. 62,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

