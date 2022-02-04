Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 714,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nokia by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

