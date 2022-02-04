Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $306.27

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.27 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.14). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.03), with a volume of 13,251 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Norcros’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

