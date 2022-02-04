Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Nordson worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nordson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Nordson by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nordson by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

