Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $303.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,609. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.