Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

