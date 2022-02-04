NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

NVCR stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

