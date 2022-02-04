Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $114,204,000.

NU stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 6,176,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,161. NU has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

