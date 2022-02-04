Nutrien Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NTR opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

