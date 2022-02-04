Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.11 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

