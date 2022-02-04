Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
NQP opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
