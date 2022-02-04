Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

NIM opened at $9.98 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.