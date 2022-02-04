NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 447,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $925,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.15. 45,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

