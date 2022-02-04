O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
O-I Glass stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
