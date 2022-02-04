O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

