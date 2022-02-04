ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

