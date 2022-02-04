OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.05% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

NYSEARCA:VEGA opened at $39.40 on Friday. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

