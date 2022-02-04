OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

