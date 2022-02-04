OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 40,127 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 384.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 770.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

GREK opened at $28.84 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

