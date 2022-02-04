OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,270 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 87.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Everbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

