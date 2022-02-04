OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $28.47 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

