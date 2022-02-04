OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 129,237 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,237 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $47.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

