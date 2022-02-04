OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 166,391 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,391 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

EUFN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

