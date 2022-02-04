Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Trading Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 43,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

