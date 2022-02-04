ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $242,400.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 10,124,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

