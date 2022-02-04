Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

