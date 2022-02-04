One Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,315. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

