One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,551. The stock has a market cap of $453.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.