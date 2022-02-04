One Capital Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 211.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

SPYV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 216,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,386. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

