One Capital Management LLC Has $53.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SUB remained flat at $$106.12 on Friday. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,265. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

