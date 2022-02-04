One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,641. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

