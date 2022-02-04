OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of OMF opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

